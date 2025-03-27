Council agrees to restructure £80m of debt owed by Advance Northumberland

Councillors have agreed to restructure more than £80m of debt owed to the local authority by its development company Advance Northumberland.

The debt will be converted into shares in a debt-equity swap so the company, which is wholly owned by the council, will no longer have to pay large interest payments to the council. The money was lent on an interest-only basis, meaning the original amount would never be paid out.

Despite complaints of a lack of briefing, Labour chose to back the Conservative-led administration’s plans. Only six Independents voted against the plans.

Advance chairman Jeff Reid, who did not vote, said: “The reason this has to be done is because the money the council has lent to Advance is interest-only. That can’t go on.

County Hall in Morpeth.

“This is one of the easiest ways to reorganise the way the finances are done. At the end of the day, all this will end up with is a proper repayment plan – it will be paid down rather than at the end in 30 years Advance would be left with a £200m bill having only paid off all the interest.

“This makes it sustainable and frees up the company to do the things we all want it to do.”

However, Independent Group leader Derek Kennedy said: “We’re in the last 30 days of the council and we’re presented with an £83 million decision. This is a big, big decision.

“I don’t think the optics are great. This should have been done in December or held over until after the election.

He suggested deferring the decision until after the election, but the council’s top lawyer Stephen Gerrard said this would amount to a vote against and a deferral vote was not held.

Council leader Glen Sanderson accused those opposed to the plans of failing to read the report thoroughly, adding: “To suggest this has been rushed through is just silly.

“Advance is not going bust, it is a perfectly good company and could continue to be so if you don’t want to go with me today. This is not a rushed paper, this is the result of three years of hard work.

“We wanted to make Advance a better vehicle for the council. Really important business like this cannot stop because of an election.

“This doesn’t tie the hands of the next administration. I believe it is absolutely the right thing to do.”

Cllr Sanderson also said the move would allow Advance to build more affordable housing, sheltered housing schemes and children’s homes.

Labour leader Scott Dickinson, who had previously accused the council of failing to provide enough information, thanked senior officers for a briefing prior to the meeting.

He said: “Councils need a vehicle to deliver certain things. This debt of Advance needs to be dealt with, it will not go away.

“The refinancing needs to happen. We have to do it one way or another. Whoever deals with Advance after the election will be able to decide how it proceeds.

“We need to take the politics out of this. We will support this.”

Part of the reason behind Advance’s debt to the council, which totalled £267.1 million at the end of last year, is due to a decision made under the previous Labour administration to purchase Manor Walks shopping centre in Cramlington.