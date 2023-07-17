Lifestyle Express on Hastings Street, in the Klondyke area, had applied to extend the shop into an area currently used for car parking, but three neighbours objected to the proposal.

Northumberland County Council’s planning department agreed, taking issue with the reduction in parking spaces and the impact the extension would have on visibility when manoeuvring vehicles.

The planning officer’s report said: “The applicant has detailed refuse storage for the [above] flat, but it is unclear whether this includes the refuse container for the shop which is considerably larger than a standard wheelie bin.

Concerns had been raised about the parking and road safety impact of the proposed extension. (Photo by Google)

“It would be unacceptable for this to be stored on the highway or in obstruction of a resident's driveway or pedestrian footpath.

“It was requested on multiple consultations that the applicant provide greater information about visibility with plans showing visibility splays to ensure parking could be provided safely, which were not provided.

It continued: “The local planning authority has worked positively and proactively with the applicant, however the applicant has not been able to address the issues raised by highways development management following three consultations.

“The proposal is determined to be impractical and would adversely impact the public highways for both the pedestrians and road users by causing the loss of a parking space, and creating potentially dangerous manoeuvres to and from the remaining parking bay.”