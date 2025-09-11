Plans seeking permission to turn an Alnmouth art gallery into a home have been submitted.

The Old School Gallery announced earlier this year that they would be leaving the site after their landlord decided to put the building up for sale.

A change of use application by Lesbury-based Paul Brunger of Invest Five Ltd has now been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

“The building’s is in a poor state of repair despite the current owner’s investment in the building,” states a planning report on the applicant’s behalf.

The Old School Gallery in Alnmouth.

"The existing building is currently used as an art shop and café gallery. The owners wish to make some minor alterations to the external appearance of the building as part of a proposal to bring it back to life as a three bedroom dwelling.”

Plans include a detached garage in the yard and a replacement rear extension to form a new utility room and kitchen. A new first floor is also proposed for a master bedroom suite.

“The conversion will bring a new lease of life to the building and secure its integrity and beauty,” adds the report.

The current pedestrian access into the yard area and stepped access will be blocked up with reclaimed stone, with a new vehicular access via new electronic gates. This would require part of the existing boundary wall to be demolished to aid visibility.

The report also states that the proposed new home would be for primary occupation.

The building was constructed around 1872 and was a primary school until it closed in 1971.

The art gallery will stay open in the former school hall until the end of the year, and owners have been exploring possibilities for their future in 2026.

In February they took to Facebook to say: “Over the past decade, we’ve poured our hearts into the gallery, striving to create an inspiring space for art lovers and to make a significant cultural contribution to Northumberland.

"It’s the artists and their stunning artwork that have transformed this small school hall into the cherished gallery so many have come to love and it’s been an honour to show hundreds of pieces of artwork here.”