Plans to turn an Alnmouth art gallery into a home have been withdrawn.

A change of use application for The Old School Gallery was submitted by Lesbury-based Paul Brunger of Invest Five Ltd in September.

However, a new document on Northumberland County Council’s planning portal shows the application has been withdrawn.

It was recently granted Grade II listed status by Historic England.

The Old School Gallery in Alnmouth.

Minor alterations to the external appearance of the building had been planned to create a three bedroom dwelling for primary occupation.

Plans included a detached garage in the yard, a replacement rear extension to form a new utility room and kitchen and a new first floor for a master bedroom suite.

However, 18 objections were submitted with many highlighting its role as a vital community and cultural asset.

Concerns were also raised by the council’s conservation officer who noted: “The proposal would fail to preserve or enhance the character or appearance of the Alnmouth Conservation Area.”

The building was constructed around 1872 and was a primary school until it closed in 1971.

The art gallery will stay open in the former school hall until the end of the year, and owners have been exploring possibilities for their future in 2026.

In September they took to Facebook to say: “It will be sad to leave the old school next year which marks the 150th anniversary of the school house building. It has served our village and community – first as a school, and then as an art gallery – welcoming tens of thousands of people through its doors.

“It’s always been full of life and community.

“We appreciate all your support and suggestions for our new premises to continue our art business in Northumberland.”