Plans to convert a former school into residential use have been refused.

A planning application seeking change of use permission for the former Netheron Northside First School, near Rothbury, was turned down by council planners.

The school closed in 2018 due to low pupil numbers and is currently vacant.

Part of the site has been retained by Northumberland County Council for use as a children’s play area with the remainder sold off for redevelopment.

Matthew Stock of Kidland Estates Ltd proposed a conversion of the building into two homes, including selected demolition and alterations.

The plan was to create two dwellings from the main school building and demolish a single storey flat roof extension and outbuildings at the rear to help create more space for gardens and private parking.

There were no objections by local residents.

Planning officers agreed that the principle of the development and the proposed design were acceptable and that it would have no impact on residential amenity.

However, there were concerns with flood risk from the nearby Netherton Burn. Although the Environment Agency removed its initial objection, the Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA) retained concerns about submerged outfall, exceedance flows, maintenance of the attenuation tank and greenfield runoff rates.

Refusing the scheme using delegated powers, officers reported: “The application site is located within Flood Zones 2 and 3 and insufficient information has been provided to address concerns regarding flood risk and drainage.”