Marchmont House.

Scottish Borders Council has granted planning approval for the change of use of the offices to the ground floor and a private residential apartment to the first floor at Marchmont House at Greenlaw, near Duns.

In his report approving the application, Cameron Kirk, SBC assistant planning officer, says: “The proposed development would provide additional accommodation for an established tourism business.

“It is believed that the income generated from the proposed development would help to maintain the house and the estate.

“This would hopefully secure the future for the historic building, which is of national significance.

“The proposed development would result in some changes to the interior of the building. An objection has been received by the Planning Authority relating to the internal alterations. The changes to the interior of the building are being considered under a Listing Building Consent application.

“No alterations are proposed to the exterior of the building. The proposed use would not adversely impact upon the listed building or designated garden and designed landscapes.

“The proposed development would not impact upon the amenity or privacy of residential properties within Marchmont Estate or the wider area considering the location of Marchmont House relating to surrounding neighbouring residential properties.”

A report submitted with the application said: “The intention of the proposed change is to provide additional letting bedrooms to supplement the existing bedrooms, offering an increased level of accommodation at this magnificent Category ‘A’ Listed building.

“The building has been extensively and carefully refurbished/restored over the last 10 years – with all work carried out to a very high standard.”

Marchmont House is a building of special architectural and historic interest as an outstanding example of a mid-18th century classical house that was designed by Thomas Gibson 1750-54, altered by William Burn 1834 and remodelled by Sir Robert Lorimer 1914-20.