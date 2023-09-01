A proposal to demolish the Farringdon Road watering hole and replace it with 14 flats, an Asda, and a new café and bar, have been resubmitted by Malhotra Plc.

Earlier plans were rejected by North Tyneside Council’s planning committee in December 2022, following public and political outcry from both Labour and Tory councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Malhotra appealed the rejection to the Planning Inspectorate. While the appeal was dismissed on a clerical technicality, the inspectorate found no fault with the proposal and dubbed the council’s behaviour as “unreasonable.”

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sandpiper in Cullercoats. (Photo by Simon Greener via LDRS)

North Tyneside Council was subsequently ordered to pay Malhotra’s appeal costs.

Many residents feared the development would overlook and overshadow their homes, particularly in the winter months. Others also feared the introduction of 14 new homes would generate traffic chaos.

Speaking of the new application, a Malhotra spokesperson said: “We are thankful to the inspectorate who agreed with us and we sincerely hope that North Tyneside Council will approve the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This project will create employment and quality housing, both of which are needed in the area.

“We look forward to working together with the council.”

Labour and Conservative opposition to the development remains fierce with councillors on both sides of the aisle voicing their concern about Malhotra’s plans.

Willie Samuel, a Labour councillor for Cullercoats, said: “It was really disappointing to hear that Malhotra has re-submitted an almost identical application to that which was rejected by the planning committee, rejected (albeit with qualifications) by the planning inspectorate, and has been overwhelmingly opposed by local people.

“The pub has made great efforts to make their business more sustainable and the new building is as out of keeping with the area as it always was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I remain opposed to this development and would urge Malhotra again to reconsider and withdraw this application.”

Cllr Samuel has also started a petition in opposition to the revised Malhotra scheme.

At the time of writing no date has been set for a public planning committee meeting for the application.

Conservative councillor Linda Arkley said: “It is extremely disappointing that the application for development on the Sandpiper site has been submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Earlier this year we worked to get hundreds of residents to sign a petition against these proposals. The strength of feeling against this development has been overwhelming.