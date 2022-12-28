Controversial plans for nearly 200 new homes on outskirts of Ashington to come before town council
A crunch meeting to decide if Ashington Town Council will support or object to controversial plans for nearly 200 new homes will take place early next year.
Developer Banks Property has submitted a planning application to build 190 homes on a 7.8 hectare site west of Wansbeck Road.
It says the new estate, which will be built on a field, will be a “thriving new community”, but locals are not convinced and are desperate not to lose their precious green space.
The application has attracted 118 written objections, and residents have formed a campaign group opposed to the development.
Their main concerns relate to road safety, the impact the homes will have on local services such as schools and GP surgeries which are already struggling to meet demand, insufficient infrastructure to cater for the
large development and the effect construction of the homes could have on wildlife.
Tony Dodds, 52, who has taken on the role of chairman of the opposition group, said: “The meeting will give the residents of Ashington a further chance to express their overwhelming condemnation of the
proposals.
“Collectively through social media and petitions, hundreds of people have already expressed their strong objections to the project.
“This adds to the individual comments made in meetings with the developer, on the planning portal, and in conversation with councillors and officers of the council.”
Posters which read ‘No to Bank Group development in Ashington’ have sprung up around the town, and an e-petition on Northumberland County Council’s website has more than 400 signatures.
A Facebook group called ‘Housing proposal by Dougie’s Pond’ also has hundreds of members,
Mr Dodds, a chartered town planner who lives in Wansbeck Road, added: “The message is strong. The community are very much against new housing in this location.
“But it is not just about our opinion, the planning reasons for not allowing this scheme to go ahead are also compelling.
“We support the Northumberland Local Plan which clearly states there is no requirement for new schemes and, even if there were, speculative standalone applications such as this are not the way to assess suitability.
“We want to see an honest and open discussion on February 7. The community will be there and we will make it very clear why this scheme should be refused planning permission.”
Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at Banks Property, said: “Our Wansbeck Road proposals represent a high-quality development in a wholly suitable location that will help to meet the strong local demand for more new homes, and we hope Northumberland County Council’s planning committee will be minded to support it.
“With so much already happening in South East Northumberland, increasing the supply of quality homes here will be an essential part of realising the area’s overall economic growth potential.”
The views of Ashington Town Council will be considered by county councillors when the planning application comes before them next year.