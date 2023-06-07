The former Butterwell Disposal Point at Longhirst, near Morpeth, will receive so-called primary aggregates – materials such as sand, stone and slate used for creating buildings and structures – brought in by road and exported by rail.

Soil materials and secondary aggregates – materials such as clay, broken concrete and chalk used for making asphalt, drainage and concrete – will also be made on-site by recycling construction and demolition work. Plans also include the addition of pump houses, weighbridge and a wheel wash as well as an office, workshops and security office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butterwell, which sits 1.3km west of Linton and 2km south-east of Ulgham, was used as a disposal point for coal and other materials between 1976 and 2016.

The former Butterwell Disposal Point will receive so-called primary aggregates brought in by road and exported by rail.

A total of 11 objections had been received by local residents, with concerns ranging from the impact on air quality to concerns over ecological impacts.

Speaking at a meeting of Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee, local ward councillor David Towns said: “I and most of the other local residents have no objections at all to the principle of aggregate recycling, and I recognise the attractiveness of this site for such operations.

“However, just because a site has cost-saving applications for the application, that doesn’t mean that this county council should allow industrial processes to recommence in what is a very rural area, especially given the sensitive nature of the local environment and local ecology.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the committee were told that the site would see an additional 35 vehicle uses an hour on the C125.

The council’s head of planning, Rob Murfin, conceded that it was a “really odd” application, and added: “I don’t think we will be seeing this type of application again.”

Despite residents’ concerns, the plans were recommended for approval by council planners and the committee unanimously agreed to back the officers’ recommendations.

Coun Richard Dodd said: “Here we will have a facility that is green and ticks all the boxes for recycling. It is a former industrial site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad