Plans for dozens of new homes along with upgraded infrastructure at Alnmouth railway station are set to go before councillors five years after they were first submitted.

The Duke of Northumberland’s development company, Northumberland Estates, submitted plans for the development in Alnmouth in 2018.

Lesbury Parish Council has now been advised that the proposals are likely to go before Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee in February.

The plans include 60 new homes as well as a new car park and bus stop for Alnmouth station.

The land north of Alnmouth Station where 60 homes are proposed.

However, the application has generated significant controversy in the village, with almost 100 objections submitted via the council’s planning portal.

Cllr Gordon Castle, ward member, said: “The offer of the application is to improve the access to the bus and improve the car park. The request is a number of houses.

“To say it is controversial – there is no question there’s much opposition to it. All I can say is the issue for the committee will be whether or not, on balance, the benefits to the local area are actually needed.

“I’m not saying yes or no either way. It is a question of balance like every application.”

The proposed housing site near Alnmouth station.

Lesbury Parish Council’s objection states: “Lesbury Parish continues to object to the car park and 60 houses which are not needed.

“There is no evidence to suggest that additional car parking is needed. In fact, or surveys show a significant number of spaces available on a daily basis.

“It is difficult to understand why visitors to the AONB (Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty) would park at Alnmouth station when the car park close to Alnmouth beach, and within the AONB is so much more convenient. The walk from the station to Alnmouth beach is around 1.5 miles, not an easy distance for families, the elderly or visitors arriving with bags and backpacks.”

Northumberland Estates has defended its application ahead of any committee meeting.

Alnmouth Railway Station and car park. Photo: Google Streetview.

Colin Barnes, director of planning and development at the company, argued that Northumberland needed more housing.

The developer has also argued that the proposed car park extension would provide a boost to the Aln Valley Railway project, a historic railway currently running on a short section of the Alnwick Branch line that closed in 1968. The ongoing project hopes to link Alnmouth to the Lionheart Station in Alnwick in the future.

Mr Barnes said: “The proposal is for 60 houses located at Alnmouth station which is a key strategic public transport location for north Northumberland. The scheme would deliver housing where there is a strong evidenced need in an area under pressure from second homes and holiday lets, and therefore homes will be for permanent occupancy only.

“It also includes affordable housing for rent for those unable to access the housing market. There are many additional benefits to the plans including improved facilities and parking at the station, better access, and facilitating the long-term plans for the extension of the Aln Valley Railway.