Proposals that will see 2.8million tonnes of material extracted from the Northumberland countryside have been given the go-ahead.

The controversial plan, brought forward by Newcastle-based firm North East Concrete, will see dolerite quarried from a 70.9 acre site near Kirkwhelpington. The stone is used in the production of concrete as well as in paving stones.

The material will be extracted in four phases over the next 20 years, before the site is infilled with 800,000 cubic metres of imported inert material, returning the land to existing ground levels. The quarry will create 20 long-term jobs, but has received stiff opposition from local residents.

Northumberland County Council received 175 letters of objection to the plans, while Kirkwhelpington-born actor and former Strictly Come Dancing star Greg Wise also threw his weight behind the campaign to stop the quarry.

The quarry will be built on land near Kirkwhelpington. Picture by Google.

Speaking at a meeting of the local authority’s strategic planning committee, objector Philip Lawless argued: “We are concerned about the noise and dust from blasting, rock crashing and 92 vehicle movements per day. We are also concerned about the waste material used for backfill.

“This will be the destruction of our environment, which will never be repaired by an uneconomic development. The applicant has tried to paint a picture of a rural wasteland.”

Coun Richard Dodd raised concerns about the impact on the wider highways network.

He said: “The reason people have objected is there are issues at Belsay with traffic at certain times. Ponteland is used as a bit of a crossroads too.

“It’s not going to be the be-all-and-end-all, but when do you stop putting straws on the camel’s back?”

But Coun Alex Wallace disagreed, pointing out other roads suffered far worse HGV traffic.

He said: “I understand where my colleagues are coming from. However, I will be supporting this application.

“We have given planning permission for a wind farm grid connection near Cambois. A road next to that was a C-road with 2,000 HGVs going along it every day. That is what I call severe, not 46 HGVs.”

Coun Barry Flux added: “In the grand scheme of things, it is all about balance and I think what I have read in the report points the balance towards approval. It’s as simple as that.”

The plans were approved by eight votes to two, with one abstention.