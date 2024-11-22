Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Controversial plans for four bungalows in Swarland will not go ahead after new proposals were given the green light.

The new planning application sought permission for two detached dwellings along with associated garages. The previous application for bungalows was approved in 2020 despite local concerns around access and visibility issues.

Speaking at the North Northumberland Local Area Committee, planning agent Simon Beeby said the applicant was ‘keen to improve’ on the previous application, having ‘recognised its shortcomings’.

He added the new scheme represented ‘high quality architecture’ and pointed out there were no objections from statutory consultees.

Cllr Trevor Thorne. Photo: NCJ Media.

Ward councillor Trevor Thorne said: “Previously we had a development of four dwellings, we have now got two. This application has been worked on very well, reducing density, reducing height and improving the access.

“This development is set back from the road, unlike the bungalows which actually bordered it. Think this is much better than the previous one.”

However, the plan had received objections from nine residents, while Newton On The Moor and Swarland Parish Council also objected.

Residents claimed the village had reached ‘saturation point’ and the development would ‘affect the quality of life for existing residents’.

The parish council raised concerns about the ‘overbearing’ scale of the development as well as the ‘inadequate’ access.

Both residents and the council also objected on the grounds of the impact on heritage assets, namely a wall previously belonging to the now demolished Swarland Hall.

But Cllr Thorne said: “The building was demolished last century, and all that remains is the two lodges and the wall. I think it isn’t such an amazing historic asset.”

The plans were unanimously approved.