Consultation on plans to reduce the speed limit on a road connecting Cramlington and Dudley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland County Council is consulting residents on plans to reduce the speed limit on a road connecting Cramlington and Dudley to 40mph.

The A1171 Road alongside Valley Park and the nearby Dudley Lane are currently 60mph roads. However, most of the rest of the road network in the area is already restricted to 40mph.

The council feel that by removing the existing 60mph sections, the speed limits will be simplified and made clearer for motorists. Furthermore, the road has seen increasing use by cyclists and pedestrians, leading to the increased need for safety improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures provided by Northumbria Police showed that there have been five accidents on the stretch of road in question over the last five years. All were deemed to be “slight” accidents, with just one involving a pedestrian.

Dudley Lane, Cramlington.

Anyone wishing to have their say on the proposed changes can comment on the proposals by emailing [email protected].

The council has warned that while it will not be able to respond to comments on an individual basis, they may be included in a Decision Report to the Director of Local Services once the consultation is completed, and that they may be available for public inspection.

Government figures show that the risk of a driver dying in a head-on collision involving two cars travelling at 60mph is around 90%, but at 48mph, it is around 50%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government state that roads suitable for a 40mph limit are generally higher quality suburban roads or those on the outskirts of urban areas where there is little development.

The closing date for comments is Friday, September 27.