Consultation on plans to reduce the speed limit on a road connecting Cramlington and Dudley
The A1171 Road alongside Valley Park and the nearby Dudley Lane are currently 60mph roads. However, most of the rest of the road network in the area is already restricted to 40mph.
The council feel that by removing the existing 60mph sections, the speed limits will be simplified and made clearer for motorists. Furthermore, the road has seen increasing use by cyclists and pedestrians, leading to the increased need for safety improvements.
Figures provided by Northumbria Police showed that there have been five accidents on the stretch of road in question over the last five years. All were deemed to be “slight” accidents, with just one involving a pedestrian.
Anyone wishing to have their say on the proposed changes can comment on the proposals by emailing [email protected].
The council has warned that while it will not be able to respond to comments on an individual basis, they may be included in a Decision Report to the Director of Local Services once the consultation is completed, and that they may be available for public inspection.
Government figures show that the risk of a driver dying in a head-on collision involving two cars travelling at 60mph is around 90%, but at 48mph, it is around 50%.
The Government state that roads suitable for a 40mph limit are generally higher quality suburban roads or those on the outskirts of urban areas where there is little development.
The closing date for comments is Friday, September 27.
