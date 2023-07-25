Work can now start on the new Bedlington and Blyth Bebside two-platform stations, and the single-platform Seaton Delaval station.

Work is already underway on Blyth Newsham and Ashington stations, 21km of track has been installed, and four new underpasses have been put in place as part of the project so far.

Councillor Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “Each week sees further progress on this fantastic scheme and we are very pleased to be able to formally award these contracts for the stations to Morgan Sindall Infrastructure.

Council leader Glen Sanderson with Pieter Esbach from Morgan Sindall outside the old Bedlington Station. (Photo by NCC)

“We have more and more infrastructure taking shape along the line, with track going down and stations going up.

"Along with the benefits to the economy and boosts to our education and tourism sectors, this line will bring a range of green benefits to support our climate change agenda, helping to reduce congestion and improve air quality on key roads by moving people away from car travel and onto public transport."

Morgan Sindall Infrastructure operations director Pieter Esbach added: “We are pleased with how the project is progressing. The stations will help people connect to places within the local region, boosting the local economy.

“We are also working closely with the local community. We have created nine new apprenticeships for local people and 53 full time equivalent local jobs, and we continue to engage with over 1,600 local school students inspiring future career opportunities.”

Council Leader Glen Sanderson (left) with Pieter Esbach and Neal McKenzie from Morgan Sindall observe work getting underway. (Photo by NCC)

The Northumberland Line project looks to return passenger services between Ashington and Newcastle at 30 minute intervals for the first time since the 1960s, and is currently forecast to open in August 2024.

Rail Minister Huw Merriman said: "This is a positive step forward as work continues at pace to restore this historic railway line by next summer, encouraging investment and growth across the North East.