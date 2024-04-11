Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work on the playzones, also known as multi-use games areas or MUGAs, is expected to start this month after Northumberland County Council’s cabinet approved the final funding plan.

The total cost of the scheme is over £1.86m. £1.45m will be funded externally, £284,000 comes from section 106 contributions from developers, and a remaining £131,000 coming from existing budgets in the council’s capital programme.

Speaking at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting Cllr Jeff Watson, portfolio holder for leisure, described the sites as “magnificent”.

Construction of the MUGAs can begin this month in six Northumberland towns.

He added: “It will be a tremendous boost for the county. The playzones are spread right across Northumberland and I know some councillors have contributed to them.

“It will help with inequalities, it will help our children, and it will help people lead healthy lives.”

Cllr Watson said work Alnwick and Amble playzones is ready to begin, with the other six being built at Ashington Hirst, Newbiggin, West Wylam in Prudhoe, and West Lea in Bedlington.

Council cash was also approved for sites at Cleasewell Hill in Choppington and in Hexham. However, work on these sites is not expected to begin until July due to the pending final offer letter for funding from the Football Foundation.