Retrospective plans for a pub’s signage in Alnwick have met with objections from council officers.

The Hairy Lemon on Narrowgate opened last November in what was previously The Black Swan.

Curious Taverns Group, which owns the Irish-themed pub, is now seeking permission for existing signage on the Grade II listed building.

Jack Castleman, in his application for listed building consent, states: “We wish to apply for retrospective planning using the precedence that there have been a succession of previous pub signs in the same place (20+ years).

"And as it has been brought to our attention that although the new sign is fixed to the building using the holes made historically by previous incumbents we understand it is also necessary to request planning for the existing holes.”

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf notes that, historically, there has always been a sign in this position on the building.

It adds: ‘The proposed signage represents a sensitive and appropriate intervention that maintains the historical tradition of public house signage at the property while respecting the building’s heritage. The sign’s restrained design and use of existing fixing points ensure that it preserves the integrity of the listed building.’

However, an objection has been lodged by Northumberland County Council’s built heritage and design team.

They state: ‘The predominant signage type used on commercial properties on this part of Narrowgate is painted timber fascia with painted lettering, and traditional projecting, hanging signs.

‘The Alnwick Shopfront Design Guide is clear that a painted timber fascia is normally the most appropriate solution for historic buildings in the Conservation Area, and that vinyl and plastic signs are unlikely to be allowed, especially on listed buildings.

‘The signage in question comprises a non-illuminated, rectangular vinyl that has been affixed to the listed building at each of its four corners, with metal screws directly penetrating the masonry.

‘The use of modern materials, the method of fixing and the fact that the sign does not sit flush to the masonry combine to give the signage a temporary appearance that detracts from the traditional character and appearance of this historic building, and this part of the Conservation Area.’

The 18th century building was once a staging point for coaches.