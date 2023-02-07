The 60-space temporary car park on the former Duchess High School site, off Howling Lane, has been used to provide additional long-stay parking since 2019.

Northumberland County Council approved £960,000 for a permanent 196-space car park on the site in December 2020 but the work has not yet been carried out.

However, it submitted a planning application last autumn for an extension to the temporary facilities that would create at least 44 unmarked spaces.

The temporary car park at the old Duchess High School site.

Alnwick Town Council has offered no objections to the proposal but raised several areas of wider concern.

"Alnwick Town Council feel that the site is currently neglected so work needs to be carried out on the existing and extended car park areas,” it states in its response as a statutory consultee.

"For people visiting Alnwick for the first time the site in its current state does create a very good impression of the town.

“We also feel that planned works needs to reduce the amount of fly tipping and litter on the site.

"The site also needs lighting as it can feel unsafe at certain times of the day.

“An indication as to the temporary nature of the car park would be helpful so that other potential uses for the site, including its continued use as a permanent long-term car park and any community led housing project, can be properly planned and scheduled.”

The highways department has raised no objection to the proposal.

Cllr Gordon Castle, Alnwick ward county councillor, revealed there are planning issues to be resolved before the funded works to create a permanent car park can be carried out.

“The interim plan this year is to expand its capacity as a temporary car park and to improve the conditions,” he said. “It will be properly set up as a permanent car with lighting etc in due course.

"I have pressed the issue with officers and cabinet on the basis of public expectations having been raised but not yet met and the growing need for car parking in Alnwick, especially in summer.”

The investment is based on the recommendations of a 2017 parking study which found that a minimum increase of 150 spaces was needed.