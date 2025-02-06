Concerns have been raised over a planned project for multiple 12m poles in the Berwick area that the company behind them says will help with connectivity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland County Council has been notified by Connexin. The locations where it intends to install the poles have been included on the local authority’s planning portal and residents are able to comment. The vast majority are on residential streets.

However, the difference to usual planning applications is that Connexin is saying that it believes the installations come under permitted development rights and it is asking the county council to confirm this. If the council agrees, this means that they can be put up without needing to apply for planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An email by Connexin setting out why it intends to install the poles is among the documents available to view on the planning portal, but those who are concerned say it is not clear why they are needed.

The Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council office on Marygate.

Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council has put out a statement on its Facebook page and listed various locations where Connexin intends to install the poles – Knowe Head, Prior View (Tweedmouth), Parkside (Tweedmouth), Barley Rise, Billendean Road, Palace Street East, North Road, Newfields, Carrick Close, Eildon View, Ravensdowne, Springdale (Tweedmouth), Castle Terrace, Main Street (Spittal), Riverdene (Tweedmouth), Northumberland Avenue, Billendean Terrace, Ramparts, Coxons Lane.

The statement includes the following: “The exact function has not been clarified but appears to be to enable the ‘Internet of Things’ and, as far as we know, will NOT improve mobile phone coverage for our residents.

“Each proposed pole is 12 metres high and all but one are on residential streets, directly outside people’s houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have written to the applicants for more details of appearance and exact use, and will update here if and when this information is forthcoming.”

In its email Connexin says: “The poles will be utilised to enhance the coverage and efficiency of our LoRaWAN network, facilitating the seamless connectivity of Internet of Things devices in the area.

“We anticipate that the installation will have minimal impact on the surrounding community. The equipment is designed to be unobtrusive and we will take all necessary measures to ensure that the aesthetics of the area are preserved.

“We kindly request that the local planning authority confirms the proposed development falls within the permitted development rights.”