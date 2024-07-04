Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A councillor in Northumberland has warned that “unlimited” use of smartphones is harming young people, particularly in schools.

Coun Mary Murphy said smartphones could impact both children’s physical and mental health. It comes after a national “crackdown” on mobile phones in schools, with new guidance issued to teachers to help prohibit phone use during the day.

Speaking at a meeting of Northumberland County Council, Coun Murphy – the Independent member for Choppington – questioned the council’s cabinet member for education on the implementation of the new guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She also revealed some shocking statistics about smartphone use among the young.

The discussion took place during a meeting of Northumberland County Council at County Hall in Morpeth.

She said: “What are Northumberland schools doing about the known damaging effects of having unlimited access to smartphones and the resulting harm this is doing to the physical and mental health of children?

“Ninety-seven per cent of children have a smartphone by the age of 12 and 46% of young people report being online constantly. This has a harmful impact on their sleep, their cognition, their ability to socialise and to concentrate.

“The industry has failed to act responsibly. Those of us who care for children need to share responsibility.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guidance issued earlier this year backed headteachers in prohibiting the use of mobile phones throughout the school day, including at break times.

It added that schools have seen success in prohibiting mobile phones through tactics such as introducing lockers with charging points for students to ensure they don’t come into classrooms.

The council’s portfolio holder for children’s services, Coun Guy Renner Thompson, responded to Coun Murphy.

He said: “I agree with you – there needs to be more research done to see what more can be done in our schools. We have been through and checked with our schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council doesn’t create policies for schools, but they all have the correct policies in place. It is something that does need to be addressed.”