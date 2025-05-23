Concerns about a rise in anti-social behaviour have been raised by the out-going chairman of Belford Parish Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his final report after seven years as chairman, Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson said youth disorder and vandalism was ‘one of the big issues’ in the parish.

“This is not only unpleasant and frightening for residents, it costs the parish council and the taxpayers of Belford their hard earned money when we have to repair play equipment or damage to the toilets,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The parish council has been successful in reporting these issues to the police who have been more pro-active in the village and visited the school. We support all the groups in the village who are working to bring a youth club or youth activities back to Belford.”

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson.

Cllr Renner-Thompson reported that, over the past year, the parish council has been successful in getting the double yellow lines outside the doctors surgery and new 30mph speed restrictions in Waren Mill. Work continues on getting speed restrictions on South Road and through Middleton.

A planning application to expand South Meadows Caravan Park had been approved but reduced in size after concerns were raised by the parish council.

Councillors also welcomed the planning approval to demolish the old Community Club, while a new neighbourhood plan means all the new houses will be for permanent residents only, not holiday lets or second homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Noble is the new chairman with Barry Smith vice-chairman.

“I hope my successor as chairman finds it as rewarding as I have for the last seven years,” said Cllr Renner-Thompson, who will continue to attend meetings as county councillor.