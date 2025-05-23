Concerns raised about rise in youth disorder and vandalism in Belford
In his final report after seven years as chairman, Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson said youth disorder and vandalism was ‘one of the big issues’ in the parish.
“This is not only unpleasant and frightening for residents, it costs the parish council and the taxpayers of Belford their hard earned money when we have to repair play equipment or damage to the toilets,” he said.
“The parish council has been successful in reporting these issues to the police who have been more pro-active in the village and visited the school. We support all the groups in the village who are working to bring a youth club or youth activities back to Belford.”
Cllr Renner-Thompson reported that, over the past year, the parish council has been successful in getting the double yellow lines outside the doctors surgery and new 30mph speed restrictions in Waren Mill. Work continues on getting speed restrictions on South Road and through Middleton.
A planning application to expand South Meadows Caravan Park had been approved but reduced in size after concerns were raised by the parish council.
Councillors also welcomed the planning approval to demolish the old Community Club, while a new neighbourhood plan means all the new houses will be for permanent residents only, not holiday lets or second homes.
Kerry Noble is the new chairman with Barry Smith vice-chairman.
“I hope my successor as chairman finds it as rewarding as I have for the last seven years,” said Cllr Renner-Thompson, who will continue to attend meetings as county councillor.
