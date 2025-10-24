Concerns over a flooding issue in an area of Berwick have been outlined to North Northumberland MP David Smith.

As well as raising various points in writing in his email to the MP, Berwick Town councillor for Lower Spittal Mike Greener also sent him video footage of the “torrent” of water at Spa Well.

The structure of the old Spa Well can be dated to the late 18th Century. Northumberland County Council has carried out work at the site, but Coun Greener has asked Mr Smith to get involved to help further action that would prevent such flooding as seen in the videos on October 20 as he believes the issue is “likely to get worse”.

In his email, Coun Greener – who has lived in Spittal for 38 years – set out that the concerns of residents in the area include “flood water continuing to enter their homes”, “the possibility that the land above the well head could slip and damage their homes” and “the East Coast railway line runs close to this area and the line might be getting undermined by the water flow”.

The aftermath of the flooding at Spa Well in Spittal on October 20. Picture taken on October 21 by Alan Hughes.

It also includes the following: “Just a few years ago, ground water started to flow into the Spa Well area from the ground above. This began to increase and over the past few days has turned into a torrent.

“Northumberland County Council have tried to curb the water problem, at great cost, by putting in a pipe below ground above the well head. Unfortunately it was found that they hadn’t put it in across the whole area. This was subsequently rectified. However, this did not cure the problem.

“In an email list that I am in along with the house owners in the area, the council said that a team ‘will try and stop up the trench (on the Spa Well side) with clay, but any further action to manage the groundwater flows would be up to yourselves and others as the property owners. Ultimately, despite the works carried out to date, preventing the flow of naturally occurring groundwater is not the responsibility of NCC and so there is limited further action we can take’.

“As you can imagine, the people living with this problem are at a loss as to what to do next. This problem is not going to go away and is likely to get worse.”

The county council was asked for a statement in response and a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The county council is in contact with Northumbrian Water in regard to flooding on 20 October, which appears to be due to a leak in the mains water supply on this occasion.

“In response to wider flooding reports around the Spa Well area of Spittal, the council has recently installed a filter drain to collect as much groundwater as possible. This is effectively collecting and discharging groundwater from the bank.

“We take the safety of our residents seriously and, while we are taking action to manage groundwater flooding, unprecedented events can happen.

“We would urge people to make sure they are prepared for any potential flooding to their properties.”

Mr Smith has no comment to make at this time.