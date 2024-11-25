Plans for a new holiday let on Holy Island have been approved despite concerns over the number that already exist on the island.

The plans will see an outbuilding at a property on Sandham Lane, previously used as a bothy, extended and converted into a holiday let.

The plans received objections from both the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and Holy Island Parish Council. However, the plans were recommended for approval by council officers.

The AONB feared the proposals would have ‘a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of Sandham Lane and its listed buildings, the conservation area and the community vitality of Holy Island’, while the parish council raised concerns about noise, parking and an additional holiday let.

Speaking at the North Northumberland Local Area Planning Committee, agent Hannah Wafer said the conversion would enable the building to be maintained in the future.

She added: “We appreciate there is a lot of holiday homes, but the applicant is seeking to make use of a small building. Because of its size, we do believe this is the best use rather than a permanent dwelling.”

Cllr Colin Hardy, who represents Lindisfarne, said: “I’m aware that this has gone on for a period of time. Although the island is saturated with holiday accommodation – 50% of properties on the island are holiday lets – what else would you do with it?

“It used to be a bothy, it was accommodation at one point.”

Cllr Isabel Hunter added: “It is disappointing to see another holiday let on Holy Island, due to the amount we have already got there.”

The plans were unanimously approved