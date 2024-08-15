Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concerns have been raised about a lack of progress with Bedlington’s multi-million pound Borderlands funding deal.

Bedlington was one of seven towns in Northumberland eligible to apply for up to £3 million of Borderlands Place Programme funding.

But more than three years after that announcement, a councillor is concerned that a suitable project is yet to come forward.

Cllr Malcolm Robinson, Bedlington West, said there was confusion about what the cash could be used for. It comes after the town’s residents called for the money to be used on leisure facilities.

He said: “I presumed we would see something happen in Bedlington town centre, but that has failed to happen. We’ve had community consultations to find out what everybody wanted, and we’ve formed a town board, but I feel the board is being led rather than leading.

“It is being told what it can and can’t do. We’ve had two community consultations and you can see every time, people are calling for leisure facilities and for something for their kids to do, because that is what is lacking in the town.

“It’s now moving in a direction we maybe don’t want it to. At the last meeting we were told about public realm and connectivity improvements with a cyclepath.

“It’s not what I thought it was going to be and they seem to have moved the goalposts – previously we couldn’t suggest anything about leisure. As it stands, we haven’t got a project to hang our hat on apart from plans for a cafe at the new station.

“There’s £3 million available and that’s the only thing we have got.”

Council leader Glen Sanderson insisted that Bedlington was a priority for his administration.

He said: “What we have always said is we would very much like to help with a general leisure facility if that is what the town wants.

“The commitment is absolutely there for Bedlington. I have said all along, if we get a business case that makes good financial sense we will look to top up the Borderlands money on a scheme like that – I can’t rule it in, but I won’t rule it out either.

“Bedlington is an extremely important town deal, but these things do take time to get people to agree what the priority is.”