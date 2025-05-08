Communities across the region given access to new risk plans
The Northumbria Local Resilience Forum (LRF) is a partnership made up of blue light services, local authorities, hospitals, health organisations and other public and private bodies across the North East.
Each region has its own LRF, with the partnerships ensuring a co-ordinated and effective response to any incident or event that impacts on communities.
Much of the work takes place behind closed doors, with tests and exercises taking place among agencies to prepare their staff for any incident that may take place. For example, mass power outages, storms, wildfire or a pandemic.
The register includes details of those incidents identified as being of greater risk, but also includes information on how communities themselves may prepare for them.
Chair of the Northumbria LRF, Chief Fire Officer Peter Heath of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “All the agencies represented in the LRF want to reassure our communities that we prepare for all eventualities and as a region our plans are well tested and co-ordinated.
“Whatever the incident, we will be there to prioritise risk to life and ensure those in need receive the appropriate response from the appropriate agency.
“One main theme is the preparedness of our communities and how often residents will mobilise themselves to ensure the most vulnerable among us are supported.
“Through the Community Risk Register, residents can better prepare themselves for some of those high risk incidents.”
You can find the Northumbria Community Risk Register online at nland.uk/CRR
