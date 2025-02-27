Coldingham beach home bid refused amid coastal concerns

A bid for a detached home above a Berwickshire beach has been refused amid concern it would cause ‘unacceptable harm’ to the coastal location.

An application was submitted to Scottish Borders Council for a dwelling house at Coldingham Sands, on land north of Seaneuk.

But objections to the plan were raised by some local residents and from St Abbs Community Council.

Concerns were raised that the proposed building was not a replacement for an existing house but an in-fill which would “negatively impact on the traditional appearance of Coldingham Bay”.

It was stated that: “These sands constitute one of the very few accessible sea beaches in the Borders region and are an important example of relatively unspoiled beach development.

“Undermining this landscape further will have a negative impact on local tourism and the local businesses which depend on this tourism.”

The latest application was revised from a previously unsuccessful bid in 2022.

Community councillors said there was “considerable dismay in the St Abbs community that it is possible for the developer to repeat a planning application which takes minimum account of the serious objections to his previous application”.

Ferguson Planning, on behalf of the applicant, stated: “The proposal is for a building that is discretely and sensitively positioned in the landscape, simple in plan but contemporary and sensitive to its context.

“It is of a single-storey design and tucked into the slope, seeking to be concealed from the road and neighbouring properties.”

The proposals were reviewed by Nature Scot and the council’s Ecology Officer who were satisfied they should not impact the designated sites.

In his report refusing the application, SBC assistant planning officer Paul Duncan says: “The proposed site is not within any recognised settlement within the Local Development Plan.

“It is not considered to be an appropriate extension of the Coldingham Sands building group.

“The development would result in unacceptable harm to Coldingham Sands’ sense of place and would cause unacceptable cumulative impact to the character of the building group and the undeveloped coast.”