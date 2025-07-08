A county councillor has warned that a council-owned emergency housing block is in dire need of refurbishment.

According to Independent Group councillor Georgina Hill, two of the rooms at the property in Berwick have been unoccupied for four years due to the need for a revamp, with the council spending thousands on hotels to house homeless residents.

Cabinet member for housing Coun Colin Horncastle said there was “no record” of the issue, but pledged to look into Coun Hill’s claims.

According to the council’s own figures, between April 1 and December 31 last year, the local authority spent £255,000 on temporary accommodation for homeless applicants.

Coun Georgina Hill.

The council has “limited access” to emergency accommodation in the county, including some hostels and social homes. However, the council’s website acknowledges that some people need to be referred to hostels outside the area.

Speaking at a recent meeting, Coun Hill said: “Some months, this council spends tens of thousands of pounds on hotel accommodation because of a shortage of hostel space.

“That isn’t a good use of taxpayer money. If I was to tell you that in Berwick in the hostel, two rooms needed for increasingly high volumes of homeless people have been unused for four years because of a lack of refurbishment – do you think that’s acceptable?

“Local authorities have statutory duties in relation to the provision of interim emergency accommodation. If you have a protected housing need, the local authority has to find you temporary accommodation before a more permanent solution.

“How adequate is Northumberland County Council’s arrangements for this to be across the county?”

The council is currently considering new proposals to reduce the amount of time residents spend in temporary accommodation. The new proposals would see councils directly offer a homeless applicant suitable accommodation, rather than allowing them to apply.

Responding to Coun Hill, Coun Horncastle said: “Just earlier today, I checked in with housing officers. We have no record of any problems.

“If you want to bring the problems directly to me after the meeting, I will see to them for you.

“We have 63 temporary accommodation units in the main market towns of Northumberland. In Berwick, we currently have five such units and we are currently evaluating the need for the full range of specialist housing in all parts of the county.”