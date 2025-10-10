Alnwick Town Council has awarded a £1,000 grant to support St Michael’s Church’s Christmas Tree Festival.

Following the huge success of last year’s inaugural event, this year’s festival promises to be even bigger and brighter.

Organisers are aiming to display over 80 decorated Christmas trees, created by local community groups and showcased across three days.

Councillors Lynda Wearn and Dave Coulson, from the recreation and amenities committee, recently presented the grant to Rev Fran Bell, Assistant Curate at St Michael’s.

Rev Bell said: “I wasn’t in Alnwick for last year’s festival, so this will be my first experience of it. I’ve heard so many positive things and am really looking forward to welcoming all the groups into their church and seeing their creative tree decorations.”

Cllr Coulson added: “This is a fantastic community event that not only celebrates the Christmas season but also showcases the incredible work of local organisations. The town council is proud to support it once again.”

Last year’s festival attracted nearly 2,000 visitors and was free to attend. This year, visitors can look forward to refreshments, performances from local schoolchildren throughout the event as well as a winter market on the Saturday morning.

The 2025 festival will feature 75 real trees along with several ‘alternative’ trees.

A special ‘Memory Tree’ – which last year displayed over 400 memory tags – will return, once again sponsored by William Purves, offering visitors a space to remember loved ones.

Northumberland Estates will again support the event by supplying the cut Christmas trees.

New for this year are smaller potted trees, alongside the freshly cut ones. Stands are provided, and participants only need to bring decorations and lights.

The event offers a great opportunity for schools, clubs, businesses, and organisations to showcase their work in a festive setting.

At the end of the festival, tree sponsors can choose to take their tree home or donate it to another location.

The festival runs from December 5-7.