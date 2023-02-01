Cheviot Brewery at Ford and Etal Estates granted retrospective permission for tap bar
Planning permission has been granted for a tap bar built more than two years ago at Cheviot Brewery.
The bar is operated alongside the brewery and glamping accommodation at Slainsfield on Ford and Etal Estates.
A retrospective application seeking permission for the conversion and change of use of former stables was approved by Northumberland County Council.
James Hudson, senior planning officer, reported: “The proposed development reuses and restores existing disused buildings.
"The bar and seating area are well related to the buildings which form the Cheviot Brewery.”