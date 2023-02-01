News you can trust since 1854
Cheviot Brewery at Ford and Etal Estates granted retrospective permission for tap bar

Planning permission has been granted for a tap bar built more than two years ago at Cheviot Brewery.

By Ian Smith
The bar is operated alongside the brewery and glamping accommodation at Slainsfield on Ford and Etal Estates.

A retrospective application seeking permission for the conversion and change of use of former stables was approved by Northumberland County Council.

James Hudson, senior planning officer, reported: “The proposed development reuses and restores existing disused buildings.

The tap room at Cheviot Brewery.
"The bar and seating area are well related to the buildings which form the Cheviot Brewery.”

