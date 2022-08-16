Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A retrospective planning application seeking permission for the works at the Percy Arms in Chatton is being recommended for approval by Northumberland County Council on Thursday.

However, there have been eight letters of objection from local residents, while Tillside Parish Council has raised concerns about the impact on the conservation area, parking and neighbours.

The Inn Hospitality Group, which has carried out a £200,000 refurbishment of the premises, erected a timber decking area and outdoor dining facilities consisting of four individual buildings to overcome restrictions on hospitality settings during the pandemic.

The Percy Arms, Chatton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Case officer Stephanie Forster, in a report to members of the North Northumberland Local Area Council planning committee, states: ‘The development will provide additional seating areas that will enable the continued use of the local public house and will enable the growth and upscaling of this local business. The principle of development is therefore considered to be acceptable in accordance with policy.

‘It is considered that the applicant has made attempts to ensure that the timber buildings are in keeping with the main public house building and surrounding area.

‘Given the scale, design, and location of the development within the existing public house courtyard, it is not considered that the development will result in any loss of residential amenity.

‘Several objections have been received in regard to the impact that the proposals will have in relation to the increase in noise levels and anti-social behaviour generated from the erection of the outdoor seating area. Public protection have been consulted and have raised no objection.’

Highways officers have also clarified that no parking will be lost.

The council’s building conservation officer has said the proposals would result in the lower end of less than substantial harm.

‘It is considered that in this instance there is a public benefit to the proposals,’ states the report.

‘The outside seating will ensure the ongoing viability of the local public house which is used by local residents and visitors to the area alike.