A timber decking area and four buildings were installed at The Percy Arms in Chatton during the pandemic.

The Inn Hospitality Group subsequently applied for retrospective planning permission but this was turned down by Northumberland County Council’s north area planning committee.

Councillors refused it on conservation grounds, deeming that the public benefit was not sufficient to outweigh the harm. They also had concerns about access to the rear car park.

The application also attracted eight letters of objection from local residents, while Tillside Parish Council raised concerns about the impact on the conservation area, parking and neighbours.

However, the application had been recommended for approval by planning officers.

Matt Daniel, director of the Inn Hospitality Group, said: “We are very disappointed, particularly as we know how much our outside space in enjoyed by the local community and how much support there is for it.

“We see ourselves at the heart of the village, not only providing much needed facilities but also creating jobs. Our commitment is evident by the considerable investment we have made, at a time when they hospitality industry is still very much in crisis.

“We have taken every measure to ensure we created a safe and welcoming space, which allowed us to operate and keep our business going through the restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

“We are saddened that a small minority of people have tried to stop us continuing to grow our business, particularly as we have had so much positive feedback.