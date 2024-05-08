Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The planning application was lodged to to improve the facilities and better accommodate the diverse age groups and genders at the club simultaneously.

The bid, which was approved by planning officers under delegated powers, is for an extension of 13.8m in length and 20.8m in width.

A few conditions have been attached that need to be met before it can be used, including that a bat roost box is required to be fixed to the southern elevation at eaves height.

The Berwick Rugby Club site in Scremerston. Picture by Google.