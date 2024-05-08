Changing room extension bid at Berwick Rugby Club is approved

A proposed changing room extension at the Berwick Rugby Club site in Scremerston has received the green light from Northumberland County Council.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th May 2024, 10:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The planning application was lodged to to improve the facilities and better accommodate the diverse age groups and genders at the club simultaneously.

The bid, which was approved by planning officers under delegated powers, is for an extension of 13.8m in length and 20.8m in width.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A few conditions have been attached that need to be met before it can be used, including that a bat roost box is required to be fixed to the southern elevation at eaves height.

The Berwick Rugby Club site in Scremerston. Picture by Google.The Berwick Rugby Club site in Scremerston. Picture by Google.
The Berwick Rugby Club site in Scremerston. Picture by Google.

The planning officers’ report includes the following: “It is considered that the proposed development is sensitive to its surroundings in that the proposed extension has been sensitively designed to ensure that the visual impact is minimised as far as is possible.”

Related topics:Northumberland County Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.