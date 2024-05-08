Changing room extension bid at Berwick Rugby Club is approved
The planning application was lodged to to improve the facilities and better accommodate the diverse age groups and genders at the club simultaneously.
The bid, which was approved by planning officers under delegated powers, is for an extension of 13.8m in length and 20.8m in width.
A few conditions have been attached that need to be met before it can be used, including that a bat roost box is required to be fixed to the southern elevation at eaves height.
The planning officers’ report includes the following: “It is considered that the proposed development is sensitive to its surroundings in that the proposed extension has been sensitively designed to ensure that the visual impact is minimised as far as is possible.”
