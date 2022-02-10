Changes to £15.5m fantasy play village in Alnwick approved despite concerns over visual impact

The Alnwick Garden Trust has been given permission to alter the design of the much-anticipated Lilidorei development.

Its application to move the site to higher ground for better drainage along with some minor amendments to the appearance of the play village, including the deletion of the long hall, has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

Concerns about the visual impact were raised by Historic England, The Gardens Trust, Northumbria Gardens Trust, Alnwick Town Council and Alnwick Civic Society.

An artist's impression of the proposed Lilidorei play village at the Alnwick Garden.

Martin Lowe, inspector of historic buildings and areas at Historic England, said: “We maintain that the play structure would become a notable and incongruous element within the Grade I registered landscape and setting of the Grade I listed Alnwick Castle.

"In comparison to the impact of the original application the level of harm is slightly less because of the removal of the long hall but the need for the harm to be justified remains the same.”

Alnwick Town Council added: “We feel that, at 24 metres, the tallest tower will certainly have a detrimental impact on the landscape and some of the important views identified in the Alnwick & Denwick Neighbourhood Plan.”

But senior planning officer David Love, delegating approval, reported: “Some of these consultees have not realised that the section drawings were indicative.

"The applicant has since provided more accurate plans that show the actual extent of the trees. Equally, the woodland will be enhanced and managed resulting in an overall benefit.

"The landscape impact of the proposal is therefore considered acceptable.”

There are also changes to the car parking arrangements.

Planning permission for the play village was granted in July 2018.

Billed as the largest play structure of its type in the world, the ‘magical place of goblins, fairies and elves’ will feature low rise buildings and taller conical towers with slides.

It is one of the trail-blazing early projects for the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, with a £5 million grant already signed off.

Lilidorei means ‘the children’s adventure with play at its heart’.

