Social care providers in Northumberland have warned care homes are being sold ‘as a fire sale’ and demanded a meeting with the leader of the council due to concerns over funding.

Care North East (CNE), which represents a number of care homes across the region, say providers have claimed that the level of support provided by Northumberland County Council makes it ‘impossible’ to provide services at the highest level”.

According to CNE, care home operators have repeatedly asked Cllr Sanderson to meet with them to hear their complaints and concerns. However, they say they are referred back to council officers, some who are the subject of complaints.

Care North East chairman Keith Gray said: “This situation has been going on for a number of years and providers are very concerned that the council does not engage in any meaningful way. Because of this – and the official complaints made about the conduct of some of the council’s officers – care home operators have asked to meet with the leader to express their concerns, but he simply refuses to do so.

“Our main concern is the suffering of service users who are not able to obtain high class quality services through unfair contractual terms. We feel that contracts are being set up which decimate the quality of service and allowing the council to meet their budget targets.”

Providers have claimed they are being ‘set up to fail’ and that ‘care homes are having to be sold as a fire sale’.

The council has asserted it is confident it can meet the needs of vulnerable residents. It was also pointed out that the local authority has regularly engaged with CNE when fee levels have been reviewed.

Despite the complaints, Northumberland’s adult social care provision has been rated as “good” by the Care Quality Commission.

The council has also brought in increased wages for staff, which has seen the number of people assessed as needing home care but could not have it arranged immediately, fall from 209 at the start of April 2023 to 40 by 22 April 2024.

Responding to the claims, a council spokesman said: “We value the work care workers and providers do to support vulnerable residents – and we remain confident in our ability to meet their needs.

“Officers work closely with all care homes in Northumberland, supporting them to make quality improvements. The council’s fee structure supports this work by linking higher Care Quality Commission ratings to increased fees.

“Care North East is a regional association of care home operators, whose Northumberland branch represents a minority of the care homes in the county. The council has had regular engagement with Care North East over recent years and we will continue to do so.

“The association has been consulted on every occasion when the council has reviewed its fee levels. We have agreed fees with all our providers for 2025/26 and are pleased that many continue to pay the real living wage for their care workers, with financial support from the Council.”

Cllr Sanderson added: “The matters that Mr Gray refers to are operational matters. This is something I cannot get involved in.

“I understand there is a line of communication that remains open between Care North East and council officers.”