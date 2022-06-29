Canvas glamping site destroyed by Storm Arwen to be rebuilt with wood on Northumberland coast

Canvas glamping lodges at Southfield Farm, near Seahouses, suffered ‘catastrophic damage’ in Storm Arwen.

An amendment to the planning permission which allows them to be replaced with wooden structures has now been approved by Northumberland County Council.

A planning report on behalf of applicant Guy Douglas explained: “The six lodges were constructed in accordance with the original permission, predominantly using canvas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning application.

"They proved extremely popular with visitors. However, the canvas elements were not robust enough to withstand Storm Arwen and all of the lodges suffered catastrophic damage.

"Our client is keen to rebuild the lodges but insurance companies are insisting on the use of more substantial materials to withstand the weather conditions on the Northumberland coast and, in particular, the likelihood of powerful storms such as Arwen in the future.”

They added that the wood would naturally weather over time to blend into the local environment.

North Sunderland Parish Council had suggested that the materials used should be as per allowed in the original application.

They also requested that the lodges should not be used as permanent buildings with the original lodges being removed completely.

Stephanie Foster, planning officer at Northumberland County Council, approved the application using delegated powers.