Campsite owner seeks permission for 12 touring caravan plots at Northumberland beauty spot

A planning application for the development at Thrunton Woods has been lodged by Lorna Wilson, who also owns the neighbouring Coeburn Caravan Park.

The application includes plans to build a temporary welfare block with toilets, showers, a waste discharge point and bin store.

A proposed paintball facility on the site was approved in 2020.

A planning report on behalf of the applicant states: ‘The additional investment in the site will allow the applicant to expand the offer of the site in order to ensure the business remains viable and continues to contribute to the rural economy of this area.

‘The proposed touring caravans plots will be available to rent on a flexible basis which will introduce more expenditure for the rural economy at the site