A petition has been launched to create a controlled pedestrian crossing between the roundabout beside B&M and North Seaton Roundabout, to make it safer and easier for residents of the Essendene Rise estate and surrounding areas to travel on foot.

There is not currently a controlled crossing, meaning one where pedestrians have right of way, on the stretch of road, which makes it difficult and unsafe to access local shops, schools, and public transport, according to residents.

Retired social worker Adrian Picton, who set up the petition on the county council’s website, said: “I do not even mind where it is, even if I have to walk a bit out of my way to go to some place.

Adrian Picton (inset) has started a petition for a controlled crossing in Newbiggin Road.

“There are several places they could put one and the council needs to do a survey and work out where the best place is for it.”

A council survey from two years ago, around the same time Adrian moved to Essendene Rise, determined there was not sufficient pedestrian traffic to warrant a controlled crossing.

But since then more houses have been built in the area, as have a Co-op and a Cooplands bakery, so Adrian believes a new survey should be conducted.

Adrian, 61, said: “The housing estate itself has doubled in size since then.

“There are lots more people walking about. There are people with children, there are elderly people that do not drive.

“The situation that my wife and I have is that we can physically walk to places but we cannot seem to cross that road safely, and it means we can only use the buses in one direction.

“We feel quite isolated unless somebody takes us out or we get a taxi.

“With the size of the estate and the number of children about, going to the schools, it is an accident waiting to happen.”

Adrian plans to drum up support for his petition by canvassing the area, speaking to residents of Essendene Rise as well as people who live on the other side of Newbiggin Road.

While he knows budgets are tight, he hopes the council will take notice and act swiftly to protect people’s safety, particularly the safety of children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

Adrian said: “The survey needs to be done this year and then it needs to be put through for a job next year.

“So as it is we will be talking at least another 12 months even if we are successful this time, which I really hope we are.

“For my wife and I it is independence more than anything, but for some people, and particularly for children, it is a safety issue.

“I think when you have that many people living on the estate and on the other side of the road, they should not be waiting for an accident to happen.”

