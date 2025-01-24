Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calls for a safe crossing on a busy Ashington road have grown louder after a child was knocked over.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost 200 residents have signed a petition calling for a crossing on the A197 Morpeth Road between the Jet Garage and KFC. Northumbria Police has confirmed there was an incident in October 2024 involving a child casualty.

Emergency services were called to the road at around 8.15am on Friday, October 25, following reports a vehicle had collided with a four-year-old girl. The girl was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition states it is “impossible” to cross the road safety due to traffic coming from both directions and pulling out of the car parks for the garage and KFC. Furthermore, the route is identified as a “major route” to schools and into Ashington town centre.

The A197 Morpeth Road in Ashington. Photo: NCJ Media.

The incident was the only personal injury collision at the location in the last five years. Reports at the time stated that the youngster’s injuries were not believed to be serious.

Northumberland County Council has plans to improve the existing refuge, which is already included as part of this year’s Local Transport Plan. However, at a meeting of the Ashington and Blyth Local Area Committee, members called on council officers to commence work on a safer crossing.

Coun Caroline Ball warned: “It’s only a matter of time before something happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Eileen Cartie added: “I really think a Toucan crossing should be there. I know they are expensive, but a child’s life is expensive – an elderly person’s life is expensive.

“I really think it is a half-hearted approach.”

A report presented to members explained that survey data showed the location did meet the necessary criteria for a controlled crossing. However, in order to avoid further delays to make the crossing safer while funding was secured, the council has decided to proceed with the refuge improvements as planned.

Coun Cartie suggested using Section 106 money to fund a crossing. This is money paid to the council by developers as part of planning applications to improve local infrastructure.

The council’s highways programme officer, Neil Snowdon, agreed to contact the council’s planning department to see if it would be possible to use section 106 money for the scheme.