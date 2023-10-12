Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Healthcare, education, retail, and leisure facilities were highlighted in council documents among the key priorities.

The villages included in the council’s plans are Annitsford, Dudley, Fordley, Camperdown, Burradon, Wideopen, and Seaton Burn.

Cllr Joan Walker said: “Why do people who live in these villages have to travel out for services? Why can the council not do it the other way around and put the services into the village?

North Tyneside Council has been discussing introducing pop-up services. (Photo by Google)

“There would be a way to do this. I know there could not be permanent GPs or dentists but there are sometimes empty properties and shops, and there could be an incentive to reduce business rates for firms prepared to offer services in need to the villages.”

Killingworth councillor Gary Bell suggested expanding the use of the authority’s library bus to better link council workers and council departments to the more cut-off areas of the north west.

Council officers also noted the area’s remoteness from services such as the borough’s tip could result in residents using addresses from Northumberland to book appointments for the tip in Seghill.

John Sparkes, North Tyneside Council’s head of regeneration and economic development said: “If you live in the north west and want to go to the tip you have to go to Howdon or borrow an address from Northumberland and go to Seghill.

"Is there an opportunity to deliver the tip to the village, could environmental services deliver that sort of thing?