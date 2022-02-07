Calls for more measures to combat parking congestion in Northumberland coastal hotspot

The new road layout in Craster.

An experimental traffic order was introduced by Northumberland County Council last April in the popular village of Craster.

It introduced restrictions including a ‘gateway’ to encourage visitors into the main car park and signage prohibiting drivers from driving further into the village unless it is to access their home or a business.

Some villagers have complained it is not working and blamed a lack of enforcement, poor signage and inconsiderate visitors.

Craster Parish Council asked a consultant to review the current system, suggest improvements and give a view on whether a residents’ parking scheme would be appropriate.

The results acknowledge the new road layout to the entrance of the village does appear to have some impact in terms of encouraging vehicles into the quarry car park.

However, they say there is a clear issue at Dunstanburgh Road with cars going down this stretch of road seeking a parking space.

"Our consultant is clear that this could be combated by either a ‘no through road’ sign or the introduction of an restricted parking zone to Dunstanburgh Road,” writes parish council chairman Martin Smith in a letter to the county council.

They also want the county council to consider the introduction of a box junction near the entrance to the quarry car park or the introduction of a keep clear sign, in the interests of highways safety.

They also ask that a raised table be introduced to the entrance to the quarry car park to allow for safer pedestrian movements into and out of the car park.

