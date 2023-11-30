Calls for the installation of a mini-roundabout at an accident blackspot have been backed by local MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Berwick MP recently visited the B1340 Swinhoe crossroads between Beadnell and Chathill to see at first hand a site which has been the location of many traffic accidents over a long period.

She was joined by Beadnell resident Andy Brown and highways officials from Northumberland County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the meeting Anne-Marie reiterated her wholehearted support for the aims of the petition which seeks a radical realignment of the junction.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Andy Brown with highways officers at the Swinhoe junction.

She agreed the creation of a mini roundabout was essential to overcome the current lack of visibility; reduce speeding and prevent the long history of accidents continuing.

Following enquiries, it has been established that Northumberland County Council already own the waste ground opposite the property and research into the history of accidents at the junction is underway.

More than 900 people have now signed a petition calling for safety improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigner John Rhind has previously argued: “The current signs and lines proposals do not deal with the visibility and speed issues which are the causes of accidents. A ‘wait and see’ policy that continues to gamble with people’s lives will not do.”

Highways officers have already agreed to look at additional solutions to improve road safety.

The petition’s aims have also been supported by parish councils in Beadnell, Bamburgh and North Sunderland.

The petition deadline has been extended until December 2. To sign it visit https://www.northumberland.gov.uk/Councillors/Involve.aspx