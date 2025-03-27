The next administration at Northumberland County Council will need to do more to tackle issues around dog fouling, councillors have warned.

Speaking at the last full council meeting before May’s local elections, Cllr Mary Murphy said there were huge problems on the county’s streets as well as at much-loved beauty spots such as Druridge Bay on the Northumberland coast.

She described the situation as a “crisis” and called on council leader Glen Sanderson to do more to tackle the issues.

A Freedom of Information request submitted out by dog harness company TopDog found that Northumberland saw 1,058 dog fouling complaints in 2024 – the second highest in the country in that timeframe behind Manchester. However, only six fines were handed out.

Cllr Murphy, member for Choppington, said: “We have an absolute crisis with dog fouling. Elderly people tell me they are so distressed because they go out on their mobility scooters and they’re getting dog muck on them.

“They can’t clean them and they have to get them into their houses. Whatever we are doing, it’s not working.

“It is absolutely destroying our environment. When you go to Druridge Bay and have to go through all the dog muck, it’s not acceptable.”

Responding to Cllr Murphy’s comments, Coun Sanderson said: “I think that is absolutely accurate. I think it’s a very good idea that whoever is the new council gets together a cross-party working group to see what we can agree together on what we do with dog fouling.

“We may have to find new money, increase fines or increase the number of dog wardens. Our staff do a really good job, they work incredibly hard.

“Let’s do this together, let’s find a way forward. We could do better.”

Dog owners who are found not to have cleaned up their pet’s mess are currently issued with a fixed penalty notice of £100. If payment is not received within two weeks, the owner will be prosecuted.

Offenders face a court appearance, with a maximum penalty of £1,000. The council says that “claiming ignorance of the dog’s actions” is not a “valid defence”.