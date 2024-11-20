Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland County Council is facing calls to impose a 30mph speed limit on a route through a rural village that has been branded “dangerous”.

More than 50 residents signed a petition calling for the introduction of restrictions through the village of Middleton near Morpeth. The road is currently unrestricted and sees an average of more than 150 vehicles travelling on it per day.

Speaking at a meeting of the Castle Morpeth Local Area Council on behalf of Wallington Demesne Parish Council, Coun Richard Thompson accepted that there had been no accidents in the village. However, he warned that this was “fortunate”.

Coun Thompson said: “The issue has been raised by Wallington Demesne Parish Council over several years, reflecting repeated complaints made by parishioners and visitors.

A section of the village, with Middleton Village Hall in the background to the right. Picture by Google.

“Middleton is a quiet village, but perhaps not as quiet as the figures show. During the week that the speed surveys were carried out, the C157 Grange Moor to Belsay Road, which runs past the western end of the village, was closed – this meant Middleton was somewhat of a dead end.

“We consider that, apart from a fortunate lack of accidents, the village of Middleton does meet the criteria necessary for a 30mph restricted speed limit.”

Council officers said the village did not meet the criteria for a speed limit, but it was accepted that further “appropriate signage” and additional road markings could improve safety within the village.

Local ward member and leader of the council Coun Glen Sanderson backed the implementation of further measures. However, he added that if the residents were not satisfied, he would push for a speed limit to be introduced.

Coun Sanderson said: “Lets listen to what the officers say about carefully constructed traffic calming, but keep options open. If there hasn’t been any improvement, then I will come back and ask for 30mph limit.”

Coun John Beynon agreed, adding: “I know the road very well – it is a dangerous road. I understand there has to be rules for a 30mph limit, but this is narrow and dangerous. I can agree with what Coun Sanderson is saying.”

The committee agreed to revisit the issue after traffic calming measures were installed.