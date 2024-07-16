Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A campaigner has said he is expecting a positive progress update on plans for new safety measures at Swinhoe crossroads ahead of a council meeting next week.

In an update to the North Northumberland Local Area Committee at the end of May, Cllr John Riddle, the cabinet member with responsibility for roads at Northumberland County Council, told members that he had instructed officers to produce the design study in time for inclusion in next year’s budget.

This followed John Rhind collecting a 1,000-signature petition calling for improvements.

Bamburgh ward member, Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, agreed that the junction was dangerous and stressed that the extension of the 30mph zone must not be seen as ‘job done’.

A car emerges from the blind entrance to Swinhoe crossroads.

Mr Rhind has this week given an update from his perspective and this includes a report of a collision at the crossroads on June 17, although thankfully he said no-one was reported as injured and emergency services were not required, and “numerous local people have contacted me to report near collisions”.

He added: “Whist there is now a clear commitment to deliver ‘Safety at Swinhoe’ in the next financial year, I remain concerned at the lack of a plan showing just how this commitment will be delivered and who is accountable for making it happen. Given the past track record of official inaction and sadly complacency, phrases such “as soon as possible” are simply not good enough.

“The next meeting of the North Area Local Committee is scheduled to take place in Rothbury on July 25. I expect information and progress on all fronts during the past two months to be provided in line with the previous assurances from councillors (Gordon) Castle and Riddle. I am determined that Swinhoe will not disappear into the "long grass" like the extension of the 30mph speed restriction.

“Because of this, I have written to ward councillor Guy Renner-Thompson and Beadnell Parish Council, who are the statutory consultees on highway planning, and passed the ball to them to get it over the line, Both have previously declared their support for the aims of the petition and I now look to them to ensure – by every and any means – that a deliverable plan is put in place to ensure the problems at Swinhoe are timeously and effectively addressed as promised.”