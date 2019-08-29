Call for safety improvements on A1 following serious Northumberland crash that left adults and children seriously hurt

Five people seriously injured, including three children, in A1 crash

Two adults and three children were injured in a collision near Deanmoor, Shilbottle, on Bank Holiday Monday.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member with responsibility for roads at Northumberland County Council, is now seeking a meeting with Highways England.

"The A1 is the responsibility of Highways England but I believe that stretch of road is so dangerous that we need to talk to them seriously about improving the junctions or putting in a 50mph speed limit.

"It's probably one of the most dangerous sections of road in the county so I have requested a meeting with Highways England to discuss this as soon as possible."

A Highways England spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with family and friends of the people involved in the incident. A police investigation is still ongoing so we wouldn’t be able to comment further until this has concluded.”

Monday's collision happened at 2.50pm when a car collided with a tractor and hay bale trailer while travelling on the southbound carriageway.

Officers and emergency services attended the scene and the five occupants of the car, aged 64, 57, eight, nine and two, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services were in attendance. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and might have seen the collision.

Sergeant Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said he was also particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage.

He said: “This is a serious collision which has left a number of people, including three children, with serious injuries.

“We have already conducted a number of enquiries but now we are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to get in touch.”