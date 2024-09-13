A Cramlington councillor has called on Northumberland County Council to get tougher on developers and accused some property companies of treating the county and its residents as a “cash cow”.

Cramlington has seen a number of housing developments approved in recent years. Issues such as unfinished infrastructure and mess left by contractors have plagued several of the new estates for years, to the frustration of residents and councillors.

Speaking at a meeting of the full council, Coun Mark Swinburn argued that developers should not be granted planning permission for new applications if there were outstanding issues elsewhere in the county.

He was speaking on an annual report of the environment portfolio that includes housing and planning.

Coun Swinburn said: “Within the report it states that it is expected that changes to the National Planning Policy Framework may come in by the end of 2024 or the start of 2025. It also says local planning authorities should prepare design guides or codes.

“That puts the emphasis on local authorities to set rules. Can we ensure that we have those rules in place to have robust infrastructure in place first, so that that these applicants and developers are responsible for finishing their developments to an acceptable standard for both residents and the council in all aspects?

“If they don’t adhere to the rules we set, then we should say that they are then stopped from any further applications within the county until they sort out these issues and stop treating our residents and our county as a cash cow.”

Coun Colin Horncastle, the Conservative administration’s cabinet member for housing, explained that new measures had been brought in to stop issues like those seen in Cramlington from arising in the first place.

Coun Horncastle said: “We know historically it has been a problem, but our planning process has been tightened up and it is not going to happen again. With some of the things you have seen in Cramlington historically, our officers have been involved and we’re not going to let it slip.

“Whether we can stop a developer who hasn’t quite finished something putting another application in, I don’t know the legal position, but I don’t think we can.”