Call for more help from Government as councils struggle to fund support for children with additional needs

A leading councillor in Northumberland has said changes in special educational needs (SEND) policy must come from Government if local authorities are to cope with huge increases in demand.

Between 2017 and 2024, the number of children with an education and healthcare plan (EHCP) in Northumberland rose by 104.11% and a further 22.49% in 2024/25.

In July, council officers told school leaders that the high needs block of the dedicated schools grant (DSG) overspent by £9.187 million in 2024/25.

The total number of children with an EHCP stood at more than 4,100 this summer, with that figure expected to rise to 4,800 by the end of the current school year.

Concerns have been raised about rising costs of supporting children with additional needs.

Cramlington Village councillor Mark Swinburn questioned what plans the council had in place to meet the growing demand at a meeting of the council’s audit and standards committee,

Cabinet member for education Guy Renner Thompson said the council had taken action to mitigate costs but ultimately the challenge required Government intervention.

He said: “There has been this exponential increase for EHCPs which have pretty much doubled in the last few years. We are building more special school places and putting more special units within mainstream schools to try and give those children the education they need but not segregating them from the rest of the school system, which can be equally as damaging.

“We will do what we can. We are nowhere near other local authorities which are in deficit to hundreds of millions of pounds because of sound financial management. This will take change at a national level to get sorted out.”

In July, officers outlined the measures taken to reduce the cost of meeting demand in SEND. This includes keeping more youngsters with EHCPs in mainstream schools, with those schools given additional support to educate more challenging pupils.

This cuts down on expensive special school places, while also keeping children in their own communities, reducing costly transport across the county. Currently, 45% of children with EHCPs are placed in independent or special schools – down from 59.8% in 2022.

The council has also developed specialist support bases (SSBs) which deliver specialist teaching and support on a mainstream school site exclusively for EHCP learners. This has mitigated further growth in more expensive school places.