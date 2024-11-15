Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors in Northumberland have warned it will be impossible to roll out the Government’s mandatory food waste collection service to all households in the county due to a lack of funding.

Local authorities will be required to provide a food waste collection service from April 2026 under rules set out by the previous Government.

Westminster has provided councils with additional “new burden” funding to help with costs – but it is said that the formula used to calculate the amounts awarded has put rural councils at a disadvantage.

At a meeting of the council’s cabinet, it was explained that the £2.9million awarded by the Government to purchase the necessary vehicles would only allow a food waste collection service to be provided to around 80,000 homes. At the 2021 census, there were 146,900 recorded households in the county.

The collections are likely to be focused on the population-dense south east portion of the county, although some other larger towns could also benefit.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Colin Horncastle said: “The previous Government recognised that local authorities would require new funding in order to role out additional collection services.

“That sounds very good, but there are a few complications in that the formula that the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs used doesn’t consider the layout of our county.

“The funding that they have come up with is just over £2.9million. Our modelling shows we would need £4.5million, so we are £1.6million short.

“We have appealed, but we have not yet heard back.”