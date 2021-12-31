Call for glass recycling collections in Northumberland holiday hotspot

Calls have been made for glass recycling collections in Alnmouth.

They believe the village requires the service due to the high number of holiday lets.

Cllr Shaun Whyte, parish council chairman, explained: “This issue has been raised a number of times and, as yet, no workable solution has been found.”

Northumberland County Council is already undertaking a pilot scheme in some parts of the county, including nearby Lesbury, where residents can recycle glass bottles and jars from their homes.

Cllr Martin Swinbank, Alnwick ward member, indicated there was no short-term plan to roll out the scheme countywide due to the cost.

Cllr Whyte pointed out: “The concern for Alnmouth is that we have a high proportion of holiday lets and when everyone is moving out and sorting out their rubbish – and have had a few drinks – are they going to trek to the recycling point at Alnwick or are they going to stick them in the recycling bins which aren’t for glass?

"It’s a problem far more for Alnmouth than it would be for Lesbury where there is a far higher percentage of residents whereas here we have holidaymakers who don’t know what to do with their bottles at the end of the week.”

Cllr Swinbank responded: “I understand the dilemma and I personally don’t think the county are doing nearly enough so I will ask the question as to whether the trial could be extended to somewhere like Alnmouth.”

Cllr Simon Walford pointed out that most commercial premises in the village already have a glass collection pick-up and wondered if a public/private partnership could be a solution.

