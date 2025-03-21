A Berwickshire councillor is urging action on Herring Gulls to avoid a repeat of incidents last summer during which birds swooped and injured children.

Seven youngsters were attacked within the space of a month and left with gashes to their scalps. It led to claims that the birds in the coastal town of Eyemouth were “out of control”.

Leading the call for action has been East Berwickshire independent representative James Anderson.

He believes that as Herring Gulls start to return to the roof tops to prepare for the breeding season, now is the time to act to stop a “disastrous summer Gull problem”.

Mr Anderson has issued an appeal to all businesses, housing associations, and local organisations with property.

He said: “As we enter the time of year when our herring gull population begins its annual breeding cycle, it’s important for us to reflect on the challenges we faced in 2024.

“The surge in nesting gulls and the accompanying increase in chicks led to some difficult situations, with our children being swooped on by hungry gulls trying to feed their young and being left with bleeding scalps.

“This year, we have the opportunity to work together pro-actively to minimise the number of successful nesting pairs.

“Licenses for egg oiling, a technique to manage gull populations humanely, can be obtained from NatureScot if you have an area significantly effected last year.

“There are also other ways to stop gulls nesting, ranging from netting off areas, scare technics and hawks being on patrol.”

Mr Anderson is available to assist with any contact details or support anyone may require in the application process. You can reach out to him at at [email protected].

He added: “Acting now as a community can prevent the more distressing measure of removing young birds when their presence becomes a threat to people’s well-being.

“If you are a tenant who has experienced issues in the past, this is the time to address them so you can enjoy your garden this summer without concern. Asking your landlord for help is the starting point.

“Only by coming together can we effectively reduce the disruptions that can arise from living alongside herring gulls. By taking action now, we can also prevent young birds from facing starvation on our streets due to over-population.”