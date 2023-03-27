Berwick East councillor Georgina Hill has raised the issue of sewage discharges at Spittal Beach, which is in her ward, saying that she and others are “prepared to embrace the cold waters and face the odd relatively benign jellyfish, but not a dollop of raw sewage”.

Earlier this month, charity Surfers Against Sewage urged the public to stay away from 83 beaches up and down the country due to such discharges – including several in the North East.

As well as Spittal Beach, Warkworth, Amble Links, Druridge Bay and Blyth South in Northumberland were also affected by the alert.

Spittal Beach.

Speaking at last week’s meeting of the county council, Coun Hill asked council leader Glen Sanderson what the council was doing to stop the issue.

She said: “Spittal Beach in my ward is one of 83 beaches in the country which has been deemed unsafe because of raw sewage being dumped into the sea. This is certainly not the first time.

“Does the council have plans to take this up with the local water company and/ or the Government?”

Responding, Coun Sanderson described Spittal as “one of the jewels in the crown” of Northumberland’s coastline. He suggested he would put pressure on both Northumbrian Water and the Environment Agency to act quicker.

Coun Sanderson said: “This is not specifically a council issue, although we are involved. Spittal Beach is a lovely beach.

“I was there just before the weekend. It is one of the jewels in the crown of our coastline so it’s very important people can enjoy it without fear of pollution of any kind. The council is working with the Environment Agency and Northumbrian Water on water quality issues.”

Coun Sanderson also referenced new targets set out by the Department for Environment, Food And Rural Affairs (DEFRA) in 2022. By 2035, water companies will have to to improve all storm overflows discharging into or near every designated bathing water and improve 75 per cent of overflows discharging to high priority nature sites.

He continued: “As we all know, what causes the issue is when there’s heavy rain – that’s when they are allowed to exude sewage along with flash flood waters.

“This plan is focused on the reduction of surplus storm overflows and 19 high priority storm overflows have been identified in Berwick. A number of those are located in Spittal.

“These high-priority storm overflows have been targeted by Northumbrian Water for work in 2025-2030 and we might see if we can get them to move a little bit quicker on that if we can.

“It will happen and the work will help to further improve the water quality on that lovely beach.”

Speaking after the meeting, Coun Hill said: “I am grateful for the leader’s support on this, especially in terms of the timescales. Northumbrian Water and the Environment Agency need to address this issue as a matter of urgency.